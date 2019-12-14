Dennis Lee "Danger" Dickey, 69, of Slippery Rock passed away at Amity Senior Living in Slippery Rock on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, following a long illness.
He was born July 26, 1950, in New Castle, to John Charles "Chuck" Dickey and Jennie Marie McCurdy Dickey.
"Danger" retired as a foreman from Mercer Lime in Branchton, Pa.
He was well-liked, generous and had many friends. He supported various organizations that were sponsored by "My Brother's Place," including their softball team, bowling team and golf outings.
He enjoyed camping, watching the Steelers and helping to mentor young people.
Survivors include two sisters, Ruth Keith of Harmony and Evelyn Vargo of New Castle; and four brothers, James Dickey and his wife, Kim, Fred Dickey and his wife, Connie, Mark Dickey and his wife, Debbie, and Robert "Mouse" Dickey and his wife, Beth, all of Slippery Rock.
Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, David Allen "Nif" Dickey; and his brother-in-law, James Keith.
DICKEY - There will be no public services for Dennis Lee "Danger" Dickey, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.
Memorial contributions may be given to Friendship Presbyterian Church, 877 Franklin Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, or to Slippery Rock Salvation Army.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019