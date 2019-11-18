Guest Book View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary



Born near Clintonville on Jan. 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Ronald M. "Buss" and Myrtle Lucille Ekis Kohlmeyer.

He was married to the former Ann Corbett, who survives him.

He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire.

A graduate of the former Northern Butler County School District, he also attended and graduated from Grove City College with a degree in chemical engineering.

He began employment with the former Koppers Chemical Co. (later Indespec) of Petrolia. He retired as assistant plant manager with over 40 years service at the Petrolia location.

In addition to chemical engineering, Mr. Kohlmeyer enjoyed many years with the love of farming, raising cattle, and planting and harvesting various grains.

He was an active member and longtime board member of the Farm Bureau of Butler County.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters and their families, Jacki (Bruce) Hettinger of Coburn, Pa., Chelly (Darin) Kohlmeyer of Hilliards, and Kim (Kent) Wheeler of Marblehead, Mass.; his son Jeff (Elaine) Kohlmeyer of Kittanning; nine grandchildren whom he adored; his brother Gary (Irene) Kohlmeyer of Parker; and his nieces and nephews.

KOHLMEYER - Private funeral service for Dennis M. Kohlmeyer, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, was held Wednesday at Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire with burial following at Eau Claire Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bethel United Methodist Church, Eau Claire, PA 16030.

To view/send condolences, sympathy cards visit



Dennis M. Kohlmeyer, 79, of Hilliards, passed away Nov. 11 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.Born near Clintonville on Jan. 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Ronald M. "Buss" and Myrtle Lucille Ekis Kohlmeyer.He was married to the former Ann Corbett, who survives him.He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire.A graduate of the former Northern Butler County School District, he also attended and graduated from Grove City College with a degree in chemical engineering.He began employment with the former Koppers Chemical Co. (later Indespec) of Petrolia. He retired as assistant plant manager with over 40 years service at the Petrolia location.In addition to chemical engineering, Mr. Kohlmeyer enjoyed many years with the love of farming, raising cattle, and planting and harvesting various grains.He was an active member and longtime board member of the Farm Bureau of Butler County.In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters and their families, Jacki (Bruce) Hettinger of Coburn, Pa., Chelly (Darin) Kohlmeyer of Hilliards, and Kim (Kent) Wheeler of Marblehead, Mass.; his son Jeff (Elaine) Kohlmeyer of Kittanning; nine grandchildren whom he adored; his brother Gary (Irene) Kohlmeyer of Parker; and his nieces and nephews.KOHLMEYER - Private funeral service for Dennis M. Kohlmeyer, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, was held Wednesday at Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire with burial following at Eau Claire Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bethel United Methodist Church, Eau Claire, PA 16030.To view/send condolences, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close