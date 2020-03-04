Dennis R. Shultzaberger, 69, of Zelienople passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Ness Shultzaberger; his daughter, Kelly (Roland) Davis and their sons, Jacob and Michael; his son, Joe Piorkowski and his children, Zack, Rachel and Joey; his daughter, Denise Shultzaberger and her son, Brandon; his daughter, Bobbie Sue (Brian) Fellers and their son, James; his son Robert Phillips and his children, Trevor, Dannalynn and Robert; his son, James Phillips and his children, William, Maria, Andrw, Gabriella and Joshlynn; and his sister, Sharron Shultzaberger.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Phillips; and his mother-in-law, Fay Ness.
"Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:23.
SHULTZABERGER - Services for Dennis R. "Denny" Shultzaberger, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will be held privately by his family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020