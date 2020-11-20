Dennis S. Conklin, 73, of Butler passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
He was born July 11, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late William and Helen (Grieb) Conklin.
Dennis was a proud Vietnam veteran, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1970, after three years of service.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, NFL and professional golf.
Dennis was best-known for being a loving husband and father.
He was the husband of Mariann Conklin; the father of Ashley (Matthew) Wiles; and the brother-in-law of Barbara (Ronald) Jurysta.
Dennis is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Doug McGinley.
CONKLIN - All arrangements for Dennis S. Conklin, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
His burial with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
