1/1
Dennis S. Conklin
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis S. Conklin, 73, of Butler passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

He was born July 11, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late William and Helen (Grieb) Conklin.

Dennis was a proud Vietnam veteran, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1970, after three years of service.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR, NFL and professional golf.

Dennis was best-known for being a loving husband and father.

He was the husband of Mariann Conklin; the father of Ashley (Matthew) Wiles; and the brother-in-law of Barbara (Ronald) Jurysta.

Dennis is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Doug McGinley.

CONKLIN - All arrangements for Dennis S. Conklin, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

His burial with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved