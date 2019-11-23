Dennis W. Schrecengost, 67, of Greensburg, formerly of Chicora, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Amedisys Hospice of Twin Lakes Nursing Home in Greensburg following an illness.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1951, in Chicora, and was the son of the late Ulysis Grant Schrecengost and the late Okaie J. Reefer Schrecengost.
He is survived by a sister, Judy Schrecengost of Kittanning.
SCHRECENGOST - Friends of Dennis W. Schrecengost, who died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Ryan Fitch, Vicar of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora, officiating.
Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Lutheran Cemetery, Chicora.
For more information, visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019