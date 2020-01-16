Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis William Porter. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street Parker , PA 16049 (724)-791-2484 Memorial Gathering 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Parker Fire Hall Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Dennis William Porter of Parker passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 at the Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo, Pa.

Dennis was born Dec. 20, 1950, at home in Black Fox, West Monterey, Pa., and was the son of the late Floyd William and Ethel Grace (Jordan) Porter.

He was a 1969 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a 1971 graduate of the New Castle School of Trades in New Castle, where he earned a degree in carpentry.

As amaster carpenter, he worked in his early career during the mid-1970s in Virginia and West Virginia. He then returned home and for the past 30 years, performed new home construction and major remodeling of homes in the local area.

Dennis made his home in his family's homestead with his brother, Vaughn.

He is survived by his brother, Vaughn Porter of Parker; his sisters, Marilyn (William) McCall of Parker, and Brenda (William) Carper of Martinsburg, W.Va.; three nieces; and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd and his mother, Grace.

PORTER - A gathering of family and friends in honor of Dennis William Porter, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdayat the Parker Fire Hall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to help cover medical expenses for Dennis.

