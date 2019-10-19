Derek James Ezatoff, 27, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.
Born March 4, 1992, in Butler, he was the son of Susan Black Ezatoff and Walter "Micky" Ezatoff.
Derek worked many jobs in the area, but learning mechanics helped fuel his passion for cars and bikes. He was a motorcycle and dirt bike enthusiast. He loved nature, being outside, and walks at McConnells Mill State Park.
He loved being with his family and friends. Derek will be remembered for always having a smile on his face, and he would do anything for anybody.
He is survived by his mother, Susan Black Ezatoff; his father, Walter "Micky" Ezatoff; his older brother, Michael Ezatoff and his wife, Ashley Dietrich-Ezatoff; his nephew, Ayden Dietrich; his grandmothers, Faye (Black) Suttles and Betty Black; his aunts and uncles, Ginger Black, Rick Black, Kathy (Black) Dilts, Rich Dilts, Linda Wetzel, Kim Carothers and Barb Carothers; and his cousins, Sophie, Zoe, Kevin, John, Blythe and Bennett.
Although he never married, he always knew love with Ashley Fuller.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. Richard Black, Walter Ezatoff and Elizabeth Stanko.
EZATOFF - Cremation services for Derek James Ezatoff, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, were provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
A private memorial service was held at McConnells Mill State Park.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019