Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706

Deretha Ann Tribley, 84, of Butler passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 8, 1935, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Daniel Floyd Benson and the late Dorothy Ray Benson.

Deretha worked at Butler Memorial Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 1994.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, John G. (Jill) Tribley Jr.; four daughters, Kathy L. (Mark) Rogerson of Butler, Linda A. (Rich) Nulph of Natrona Heights, Debora L. (Bill) Tritsch of Saxonburg, and Sandy J. (Ed) Rice of Butler; seven grandchildren, Holly A. (Tony) Ehrman, Katie L. (Eric) Ellis, John C. Tribley, Nathanael Nulph, Joshua Nulph, Jesse Tribley and Angela Tribley; four great-grandchildren, Evan Ellis, Brook Ellis, Baylee Ehrman and Alana Ehrman; one brother, Dale V. Benson of Colorado; and one sister, Karen Fischer of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. (Jack) Tribley, whom she married on Feb. 6, 1954, and who passed away on June 21, 1993; one sister, Elaine Benson; and two brothers, Don Benson and Ken Benson.

The family would like to thank Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care of Deretha.

TRIBLEY - Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Deretha Ann Tribley, who died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

A private funeral service was held with Pastor Nulph officiating

A private burial took place at Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



