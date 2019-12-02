Devon C. Kuhn, 43, of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born Jan. 23, 1976, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Alison H. Wallace and the late Daniel T. Kuhn.
Devon worked in landscaping and held jobs with Harmony Castings aluminum foundry in Zelienople and Brandt Paving Company.
He enjoyed having fun and, above all, loved helping others. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his uncle, J. Bruce Wallace of Bradenton, Fla.; and cousins, Daniel Wallace of Wellsville, Ohio and Kristen Sutfin of Indiana, Pa.
In addition to his father, Devon was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy J. Kuhn, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2018; and his grandparents.
KUHN - A memorial service for Devon C. Kuhn, who died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019