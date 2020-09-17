What a Sweet Lady never got a chance to go out for that coffee date. But your in a much better place with the love of your life. Heaven just got another Angel. RIP Dixie Prayers n thoughts for Shawn n Lore n Family
Kathy Newcomer
Friend
September 16, 2020
Shawn and Lori, She was a good friend to me. I will really miss her. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Cheryl
Cheryl Lindenmuth
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Shawn and family, we are very about your mother's passing. If there is anything you need we are here for you.
Marc and Monica
Friend
September 15, 2020
Dixie was one of the sweetest people we have ever met. We will truly miss her smiling face and caring demeanor in our neighborhood! Our sincerest condolences to her family.
Nancy and Dennis DeSantis
Friend
