Dixie L. Cooper
Dixie L. Cooper, 81, of Lower Paxton Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at UPMC West Shore Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Richard Cooper Sr.

COOPER - Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for Dixie L. Cooper, who died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg.

Please visit www.cremationofpennsylvania.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 16, 2020
What a Sweet Lady never got a chance to go out for that coffee date. But your in a much better place with the love of your life. Heaven just got another Angel. RIP Dixie Prayers n thoughts for Shawn n Lore n Family
Kathy Newcomer
Friend
September 16, 2020
Shawn and Lori,
She was a good friend to me. I will really miss her.
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl

Cheryl Lindenmuth
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Shawn and family, we are very about your mother's passing. If there is anything you need we are here for you.
Marc and Monica
Friend
September 15, 2020
Dixie was one of the sweetest people we have ever met. We will truly miss her smiling face and caring demeanor in our neighborhood! Our sincerest condolences to her family.
Nancy and Dennis DeSantis
Friend
