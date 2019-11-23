Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixie Lee Robinson. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church 200 E. North St Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie Lee Robinson, 81, of Butler, formerly of Bruin, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Nov. 8, 1938, in Parker, she was the daughter of the late Earldean Foust and Opal (Gilbert) Foust Francisco.

Dixie was a graduate of Karns City High School in 1956 and the Mason Felix Beauty School of Pittsburgh.

She was self-employed as a beautician at Dixie Lee's Beauty Shop, formerly of Butler.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Butler. Dixie was very active with her church, having been a part of the Quilters, Bereavement Dinners Committee, Communion Committee and the money counters.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and traveling.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Gerald Robinson, whom she married on June 21, 1958; one brother, Dennis Foust, and his wife, Thelma, of Butler; her sister-in-law, Myrna Burkhard of Fairview; two brothers-in-law, Lyle Robinson of Butler and James Robinson and his wife, Brenda, of Erie; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother-in-law, Joseph Burkhard; a sister-in-law, Erma Robinson; and a niece, Debbie Burkhard.

The family of Dixie would like to thank Janet Lynn Lehnard, her caregiver, for the past three years of commitment, compassion and wonderful care.

ROBINSON - Visitation for friends and family of Dixie Lee Robinson, who died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Barbara Stoehr officiating.

Entombment will be at the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dixie to First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001, or Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Online condolences may be made at



