Dolly "Ruth" Bortz
Dolly "Ruth" Bortz, 91, of Prospect, died early Friday morning at her residence.
Ruth was born on Jan. 16, 1929, in Prospect, and was the daughter of Jack and Irene Schantz Minehart.
Ruth was retired from the housekeeping department at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of Prospect, and a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Prospect.
She was an avid reader and loved puzzles, bingo and visiting casinos.
Survivors include four sons, Carl Bortz of Texas, Bill (Martha) Bortz of Butler, John (Dawn) Bortz of Butler, and Jay (Mary) Bortz of Georgia; one daughter, Susan Bortz of Georgia; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Ruth was preceded by her husband, Samuel John Bortz, whom she married Feb. 21, 1953, and who died March 12, 1988; one son, Sammy Bortz; and one grandson.
BORTZ - There will be no public visitation for Dolly "Ruth" Bortz, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Burial will be private.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2020.
