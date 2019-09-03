Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolly M. Shook. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolly M. Shook, 92, of Chicora passed away on Saturday at the Chicora Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 8, 1927, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Cecil Addison Shook and the late Margaret Adams Shook.

Dolly worked as a housekeeper for many families in the Butler area.

She was a member of North Main Street Church of God. Dolly taught a Sunday school class for children, and was a member of the 60+ group.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, word searches, music, going to church, and reading her Bible. Dolly also enjoyed collecting crosses and visiting her favorite pet dogs, Kloewee and Nico.

She is survived by three sisters, Margaret Fisher of Grove City, Betty Elliott of Clintonville, Pa., and Velma Shook (Dolly's caregiver) of Chicora; three brothers, Carl (Lou) Shook of Butler, Dale (Mary) Shook of West Sunbury, and Dennis (Mary Ann) Shook of Butler; one sister-in-law, Shirley Shook of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Pearce, and an infant sister, Shirley Shook; and five brothers, Albert Shook, Don Shook, Melvin Shook, Cecil Shook and Raymond Shook.

SHOOK - Friends of Dolly M. Shook, who died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, will be received from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Lenhart of North Main Street Church of God officiating.

Private burial will take place in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Main Street Church of God, 1201 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



