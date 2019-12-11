Dolores A. Whittington, 86, of Cranberry Township passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
She was born March 19, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mable Stinebaugh.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Whittington; loving mother of Terrie Lynne (Emil) Craig and Bob (Allyson) Whittington; dear grandmother of Samantha (Chris) Seaburn, Matthew Craig and Sarah (Bill) Whittington; great-grandmother of Bentley; and sister of Leonard (Kris), Richard (Maretta), Denny (Jill) and Dorie.
WHITTINGTON - Professional arrangements for Dolores A. Whittington, who died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, were handled last week by Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
Memorial donations can be made in Dolores' memory to Butler County Humane Society online at https://butlercountyhs.org, in person, by phone at 724-789-1150, or by mail to 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019