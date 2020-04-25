Dolores Ann Smith, 82, of West Sunbury passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11:10 a.m. at Sugarcreek Rest Home.
Dolores was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Glassport, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Constantine Schmoll and the late Anna M. (Wisniewski) Schmoll.
Dolores was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish in West Sunbury.
She was a seamstress, having made boat and truck covers.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Abraham Lincoln Smith, whom she married June 16, 1956; one daughter, Laura Halstead of West Sunbury; one son, Daniel Smith of Butler; one grandson, Randal; and three great-grandchildren, Aliyahaa, Noveah and Randy III.
Dolores is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Rita) Schmoll of Karns City, and Richard Schmoll of Hilliards.
Dolores was preceded in death by one grandson, Ford Lee Halstead.
SMITH - A private visitation for Dolores Ann Smith, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A private blessing service will be at 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Father Steve Neff of St. Alphonsus Parish officiating.
Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
