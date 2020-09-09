1/1
Dolores Ann Yoakum
1930 - 2020
Dolores Ann Yoakum, 89, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Valencia, passed peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Born on Dec. 4, 1930, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Anna M. (Sarver) Wilson.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Sanders.

Dolores attended Mars High School, where she met her sweetheart, Walter Larry Yoakum. They were married for 64 wonderful years.

Dolores and Larry sure were in love. Together they had two sons, Michael L. (Parinee) and Mark S. Yoakum.

She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Lauren and Courtney Yoakum.

In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, which she took so much pride in, Dolores dedicated 34 years to an exciting career in banking at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, and Bank One in Houston.

She was a model, an excellent painter and devoted countless hours volunteering alongside her husband at Hermann Memorial Katy Hospital.

She loved bird watching, visiting with friends, and celebrating each and every holiday with her family.

Dolores was loved dearly by her community and was a joy to everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. "To love and be loved is the greatest joy on earth."

YOAKUM - Visitation for Dolores Ann Yoakum, who died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

Please visit www.schellhaasfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
