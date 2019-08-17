Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Ann "Dee" Zonarich. View Sign Service Information Haky Funeral Home, Inc. 515 North Main Street Masontown , PA 15461 (724)-583-7777 Calling hours 8:30 AM Haky Funeral Home, Inc. 515 North Main Street Masontown , PA 15461 View Map Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Parish Roman Catholic Church 101 S. Washington St. Masontown , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores "Dee" Ann Zonarich, 72, of Stuart, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8.

She was born on April 9, 1947, to Anthony and Mary Ann Rye in Masontown, Pa.

As a young woman, she worked in executive administrative positions for Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Westinghouse Nuclear Power and DuPont Chemical. It was at that time that she met Francis "Frank" Joseph Zonarich from Tarentum. On June 13, 1970, they were married.

In their life together, Dee and Frank lived in Pittsburgh, Wilmington, Del., Seneca Falls, N.Y., and currently in Stuart, Fla. In addition, she and Frank traveled to many destinations worldwide.

Dee's favorite hobby was music. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stuart, Fla., and a member of the church choir. Throughout her life, she was a soloist and member of several Broadway musical groups, including The Brandywiners in Wilmington, Del., Blazing Star Choral Society in Butler, Finger Lakes Chorale (Lincoln Hill Singers) in Canandaigua, N.Y., and Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, N.Y. She was also the vocalist for St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Dee had two favorite sports, golf and football. She was an avid and good golfer, and with Frank, loved being a member of the Seneca Falls, N.Y., Country Club and the Butler Country Club. Being Steelers season ticket holders since 1971, she and Frank were proud members of the Steeler Nation and attended several Steeler Super Bowls.

Dee and Frank always enjoyed boating and water skiing.

Dee was an extraordinary hostess and people loved her excellent cooking skills. Her friends and family will always remember her amazing sense of humor and attention to personalized details.

Her beloved roles as Frank's wife, mother of Alyssa-Rae and Stephen, and grandmother to three, as well as relationships with family and friends, were the most blessed and cherished in her life.

Dee is survived by her loving family, her husband of 49 years, Frank; her daughter, Alyssa-Rae (Kyle) Younger; and her grandchildren, Emily Rae, Zoe Gabrielle and Kellan Rex of Olathe, Kan.; her son, Stephen F. Zonarich of Georgetown, Calif.; her sister, Marcella (Frank) Blout of Carmichaels, Pa.; her brother, Bernard (Marge) Rye of Willoughby, Ohio; her niece, Kimberly Rye of Alpharetta, Ga.; a nephew, Jeff Rye of Philadelphia; her sister-in-law, Judy (Clem) George of Saxonburg; her niece, Amanda (Dave) Ashbee and her great-niece, Ava, and great-nephew, Ryan, of Downingtown, Pa.; her nephew, Forrest J. Albaugh of Charleston, S.C.; her niece, Jennifer (John) Kranik and her great-niece, Elizabeth Kranik, all of Tarentum; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Ann Rye; her parents-in-law, Joseph and Amelia Zonarich; her sister-in-law, Arlene (Zonarich) Albaugh; her brother-in-law, Gale Albaugh; and her niece, Pamela (George) Vogel.

ZONARICH - Family and friends of Dolores "Dee" Ann Zonarich, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be received at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, Pa.

A memorial Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown, Pa., and Father James Murphy, family friend, will be the celebrant.

Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dolores's name to the at

To leave a message for the family, please visit our website



