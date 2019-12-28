Dolores Corton Rocco, 91, a Pittsburgh resident for most of her life, passed peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in a personal care facility near family in Conroe, Texas.
Born March 24, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Dolores was the daughter of Barney and Dorothy Gober Corton.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Corton; and her husband, Dominic Rocco, whom she married on Sept. 9, 1950.
She was the beloved mother of John (Cindy Snodgrass) Rocco of Salisbury, N.C., Mary Rocco Hrytzik (Robert) of Spring, Texas, James (Judy Goggin) Rocco, of Livingston, Texas, Nancy Rocco Kodman (Paul Jr.) of Pittsburgh, Jeannie Rocco Fehl (William) of Spartanburg, S.C., Anthony (Linda Meinert) Rocco of Cranberry Township, and Thomas Rocco (Matthew DeLuca) of Huntington Station, N.Y.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Joseph Rocco of Cranberry Township; and her sister-in-law, Joyce White Rocco of Winona, Minn.
She was loved by many nieces and nephews; her 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
ROCCO - Family and friends of Dolores Corton Rocco, who died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober celebrating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at , or the tribute page or the Pittsburgh , 2835 E. Carson St., 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019