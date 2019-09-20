Dolores F. Chiplock, 93, of West Deer, formerly of Mars, passed away on Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born March 8, 1926, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Pauline Holloway King.
Dolores had worked in the laundry department at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars for many years.
She was a member of St. Kilian Church.
She loved birds, flowers, chocolates and sweets, but especially her family.
She was the wife of the late Walter Chiplock, whom she married on Aug. 7, 1946, and who died on July 2, 1996.
She was the mother of Paul (Lori) Chiplock of Butler, Diane (Robert) Kranz of Butler, Alice Chiplock of West Deer, with whom she made her home, Joan (Eric) Walsnovich of South Carolina, and the late Walter "Wally" Chiplock.
She was also the grandmother of Jonathan (Amanda) Chiplock of Evans City, Ashley (Ryan) Warheit of Butler, and Evan and Jacob Walsnovich of South Carolina; the great-grandmother of Madelyn and Colton Chiplock, and Hadley Warheit; and the sister of Blanche (Dale) Cannon and the late Thomas, Donald, Paul and James (Bernice) King.
CHIPLOCK - Friends of Dolores F. Chiplock, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery in Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Kilian Church Food Pantry.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019