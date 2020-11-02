Dolores F. "Deo" Gallagher, 84, of Grove City, passed away on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.



Born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 15, 1936, she was the daughter of George A. and Ethel B. (Hazard) Fross.



She moved to Parker with her family at a young age and met James T. Gallagher at the age of 13. She chased him for five years and the two of them married on Nov. 4, 1954. He recently preceded Deo in death on Oct. 9, 2020.



She was a graduate of Parker High School in 1954.



Although she had a few jobs, one in the insurance business in Butler, then later at Wendell August Forge, her most important job was being a wife and mother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Deo was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City, where she had been active with the Rosary Altar Society, church festivals, Tuesday morning craft group, and annual bazaars.



In her younger days, Deo was a member of the Grove City Junior Women's Club and had formerly served as president.



Deo is survived by three children, James T. Gallagher Jr. and wife, Jeannie, of Prospect, Joseph E. Gallagher of Centre Hall, and Kathleen H. Cline and husband, Jack, of Grove City; eight grandchildren, Erin Lutz, Elizabeth Gallagher, Jacob Cline, Maxine Birckbichler, Kaiser Cline, Riley Gallagher, James Gallagher III, and Liam Gallagher; and four great-grandchildren, Carson, Hailee, Hayden and Calliope.



Her parents, husband, and a brother, George A. Fross, preceded Deo in death.



GALLAGHER - Visitation for Dolores F. "Deo" Gallagher, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St., Grove City, with Father David Foradori as celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of The Beloved Disciple or any charity that benefits veterans.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store