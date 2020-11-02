1/1
Dolores F. "Deo" Gallagher
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores F. "Deo" Gallagher, 84, of Grove City, passed away on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

Born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 15, 1936, she was the daughter of George A. and Ethel B. (Hazard) Fross.

She moved to Parker with her family at a young age and met James T. Gallagher at the age of 13. She chased him for five years and the two of them married on Nov. 4, 1954. He recently preceded Deo in death on Oct. 9, 2020.

She was a graduate of Parker High School in 1954.

Although she had a few jobs, one in the insurance business in Butler, then later at Wendell August Forge, her most important job was being a wife and mother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deo was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City, where she had been active with the Rosary Altar Society, church festivals, Tuesday morning craft group, and annual bazaars.

In her younger days, Deo was a member of the Grove City Junior Women's Club and had formerly served as president.

Deo is survived by three children, James T. Gallagher Jr. and wife, Jeannie, of Prospect, Joseph E. Gallagher of Centre Hall, and Kathleen H. Cline and husband, Jack, of Grove City; eight grandchildren, Erin Lutz, Elizabeth Gallagher, Jacob Cline, Maxine Birckbichler, Kaiser Cline, Riley Gallagher, James Gallagher III, and Liam Gallagher; and four great-grandchildren, Carson, Hailee, Hayden and Calliope.

Her parents, husband, and a brother, George A. Fross, preceded Deo in death.

GALLAGHER - Visitation for Dolores F. "Deo" Gallagher, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St., Grove City, with Father David Foradori as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of The Beloved Disciple or any charity that benefits veterans.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
The Church of The Beloved Disciple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved