Dolores J. Diamond, 93, of Butler passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
She was born March 1, 1927, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Claude Christian Buttgereit and Dorothy (Zebrine) Buttgereit.
Dolores was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being a greeter, was in card ministry and telecare. She was also a member of Saxonburg Woman's Club.
She retired from Du-Co Ceramics as a keypunch operator after 33 years.
Surviving are her daughter, Monica (Shan) Perry of Butler; her son, Chris Diamond of Butler; two grandchildren, Chelsea Perry and Zane Perry of Butler; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Buttgereit of Harwick, Pa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Diamond Sr.; her sons, George H. Diamond Jr. and Thomas J. Diamond; and her brother, Roland Buttgereit.
DIAMOND - The service for Dolores J. Diamond, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, and will take place at a later date and time, due to the corona virus.
Private committal service will be held for family at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery, Cabot.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, PA 16056.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020