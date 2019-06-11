Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Jean Elli. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

The family would like to thank God for the life of Dolores Jean Elli, 81, of Butler, who passed from this life to her eternal life on Thursday night at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Mario and Matilda ""Tillie"" Lucchesi Elli welcomed Dolores into their lives on June 3, 1938. She was raised on the South Side of Butler, and attended St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and elementary school. Dolores graduated from high school at the Mount Sacred Heart Academy in Connecticut.



She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from St. Louis University in Missouri. She also received an undergraduate degree in special education from Grove City College.

Dolores then moved to Philadelphia and taught special education in the Philadelphia School District for 26 years. While living in Philadelphia, she received her master's degree in special education from Temple University.



Dolores was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, and belonged to the St. Fidelis Choir. At church, she organized the Father Thomas Keating Contemplative Outreach Centering Prayer Group.

Dolores is survived by three sisters, Patricia Miller and her husband, Dave, of Fenelton, Mary Ann Elli of Tucson, Ariz., and Barbara Brandon and her husband, Roy, of Butler; six nieces; and two nephews.

Her sisters would like to thank her caregivers, Marianne, Becky, Carolyn, Linda, Joyce, Marilou, Dottie, Kay, Terri, Jackie, Terry, Sherry, Megan and Samantha, for their compassionate and loving care over the last seven years. Thank you, also, to the Good Samaritan nurses and aides.



ELLI - Friends of Dolores Jean Elli, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.

Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.

For more information, please visit The family would like to thank God for the life of Dolores Jean Elli, 81, of Butler, who passed from this life to her eternal life on Thursday night at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.Mario and Matilda ""Tillie"" Lucchesi Elli welcomed Dolores into their lives on June 3, 1938. She was raised on the South Side of Butler, and attended St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and elementary school. Dolores graduated from high school at the Mount Sacred Heart Academy in Connecticut.She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from St. Louis University in Missouri. She also received an undergraduate degree in special education from Grove City College.Dolores then moved to Philadelphia and taught special education in the Philadelphia School District for 26 years. While living in Philadelphia, she received her master's degree in special education from Temple University.Dolores was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, and belonged to the St. Fidelis Choir. At church, she organized the Father Thomas Keating Contemplative Outreach Centering Prayer Group.Dolores is survived by three sisters, Patricia Miller and her husband, Dave, of Fenelton, Mary Ann Elli of Tucson, Ariz., and Barbara Brandon and her husband, Roy, of Butler; six nieces; and two nephews.Her sisters would like to thank her caregivers, Marianne, Becky, Carolyn, Linda, Joyce, Marilou, Dottie, Kay, Terri, Jackie, Terry, Sherry, Megan and Samantha, for their compassionate and loving care over the last seven years. Thank you, also, to the Good Samaritan nurses and aides.ELLI - Friends of Dolores Jean Elli, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net. Published in Butler Eagle on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close