Domenick William "Billy" DeCampli, 70, of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, after his hard fought, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born March 21, 1950, in Ellwood City and was the son of the late Nick and Laureen (Klear) DeCampli.
Billy graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968.
He was well-known by many for his extreme talent with musical instruments, specifically the guitar and piano. He also owned his own recording studio, where he exercised his love for music through producing and recording.
Aside for his love for music, he also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Billy was an active member of Grace Community Church in Cranberry Township, where he found comfort in the community and through prayer.
He is survived by his three sons, Erik DeCampli of Center Township, Nicholas DeCampli of Orangevale, Calif., and Gage DeCampli of Butler; his girlfriend, Terri Mckean of Zelienople; and two granddaughters, Ashley Colatriano and Evie DeCampli.
He is also survived by his brother, David DeCampli; three sisters, Linda Obetts, Adele DeCampli Cirkelis and Diane McCarty; six nephews; three nieces; and his Uncle Lee (Bud) Steffler.
DECAMPLI - Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life for Domenick William "Billy" DeCampli, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements for Billy have been entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Rd., Butler.
All memorial contributions can be made to Grace Community Church at 9160 Marshall Rd. Cranberry Twp., Pa., 16066. Please visit this website for ways to give: https://www.mygcc.org/giving.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.