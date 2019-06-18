Don Frishkorn, 85, formerly of Evans City passed away on Friday at his home in Yorktown, Va., after a lingering illness with kidney and heart failure.
After a 43-year career, Don retired in 1996 from the Newport News shipyard cost engineering department.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Ann; four children, Mary Beth Newman, Col. Jim Frishkorn (Mei-Ling), Susan Frishkorn and Diane Fry (Peter); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his faithful basset hound, Annabelle.
FRISHKORN - The family of Don Frishkorn, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va.
A celebration of Don's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the York County (VA) Fire Dept.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 18, 2019