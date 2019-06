Don Frishkorn, 85, formerly of Evans City passed away on Friday at his home in Yorktown, Va., after a lingering illness with kidney and heart failure.After a 43-year career, Don retired in 1996 from the Newport News shipyard cost engineering department.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Ann; four children, Mary Beth Newman, Col. Jim Frishkorn (Mei-Ling), Susan Frishkorn and Diane Fry (Peter); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his faithful basset hound, Annabelle.FRISHKORN - The family of Don Frishkorn, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va.A celebration of Don's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the York County (VA) Fire Dept.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.