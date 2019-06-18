Butler Eagle

Don Frishkorn

Guest Book
  • "Our condolence to the whole family on the loss of Don. We..."
    - Amy Webb
  • "I will always have fond memories of my father and Mr...."
    - Lee Deskins
  • "My condolences and prayers are with the Frishkorn family...."
    - Betty Waters
  • "Thrilled to have great memories of a great man, RIP Mr...."
    - Joy Charbonneau
  • "Thinking And Praying For Your Whole Family...What A Special..."
    - donna mitchell
Service Information
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
23666
(757)-827-4670
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Don Frishkorn, 85, formerly of Evans City passed away on Friday at his home in Yorktown, Va., after a lingering illness with kidney and heart failure.
After a 43-year career, Don retired in 1996 from the Newport News shipyard cost engineering department.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Ann; four children, Mary Beth Newman, Col. Jim Frishkorn (Mei-Ling), Susan Frishkorn and Diane Fry (Peter); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his faithful basset hound, Annabelle.
FRISHKORN - The family of Don Frishkorn, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va.
A celebration of Don's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the York County (VA) Fire Dept.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Hampton, VA   (757) 827-4670
funeral home direction icon