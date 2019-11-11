Don R. Steele of Cranberry Township passed away on the brisk Pittsburgh morning of Nov. 8, 2019.
Don was born on May 10, 1949.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Ann, and loving father to his children, Jaime Flores (son in-law Spencer Flores), Nathan Steele and Kristen Steele.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dover and Francis; and his brother, James.
Don was a man of many talents. He was a tree trimmer. He also started his own locksmith business (Steele Security), had a passion for gardening, authored a book on the Civil War, volunteered at Gettysburg and spoke on many accounts of historical events. All while remaining a devoted husband and father to his family.
Don's faith marked his life and left an impact on everyone he met. "Honor the Lord" were the words he lived by. He was dedicated to sharing our country's history, and would specifically speak of the reunion at Gettysburg. It was an event that happened 50 years after the end of the Civil War, where men greeted each other in love and forgiveness orchestrated by the loving Spirit of God. It is this sentiment of love, healing and forgiveness that he'd want everyone to know and remember.
STEELE - Funeral services for Don R. Steele, who died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, will be private and managed by Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the National Park Service in support of Gettysburg National Military Park, sent to the Office of the Superintendent, Gettysburg National Military Park, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019