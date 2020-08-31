Donald Atwood Zier Sr., 97, of Vero Beach, Fla., died on Aug. 17, 2020.
He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1943 until 1946.
Donald graduated from Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights, and earned a B.S. in architecture at Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Gretchen L. Zier.
Donald also is survived by three children, Colleen L. Heagy of Vero Beach, Fla., Carol L. Keefer of Tucson, Ariz., and Donald A. Zier Jr. of Sewickley.
He is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
ZIER - A memorial service for Donald Atwood Zier Sr., who died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from Our Savior Lutheran Church, Vero Beach, Fla., at http://www.oursaviorelca.com
. Click on WORSHIP then choose WORSHIP WITH US NOW.
Arrangements are under the direction of National Cremation Society, Vero Beach, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1850 Sixth Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960, or online contributions can be made on the website.