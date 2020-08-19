Donald C. Aiken, 88, of Mars, Adams Township, passed away on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.
Born June 15, 1932, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Wilbert M. and Esther Miller Aiken.
Don was the owner of W.M. Aiken and Son, an excavation contractor.
Don had been an Adams Township supervisor for 47 years. He was a life member of Adams Area Fire District, a 50-year member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM and the Syria Shrine and Consistory.
He had served in the National Guard and was a social member of the Mars VFW. He was honored as "Martian of the Year" in 2019.
He belonged to the Mars United Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Raupp Aiken, whom he married on Dec. 10, 1992; his sons, Dennis (Kim) Aiken and Jeffrey (Diane) Aiken, both of Mars; his daughters, Susan J. Hasley of Mars, and Leslie R. (Michael) Brooks of Valencia; his stepson, Ron (Sarah) Weaver of Mars; his grandchildren, Jason, Julie, Dustin, Amber, Darren, Matthew, Calvin and Samuel; and his great-grandchildren, Lilly, Jackson, Jordan and Daniel (DCA IV).
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irma Jane Cress Aiken, whom he married on May 18, 1951, and who died on July 14, 1991.
AIKEN - Arrangements for Donald C. Aiken, who died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, are private and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in West Union Cemetery, Pine Township.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.