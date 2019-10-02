Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Charles "Peanuts" Hiles. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Memorial service 7:00 PM Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 2217 Chicora Road Chicora , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Charles "Peanuts" Hiles, 59, of Chicora passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.

Donald was born on May 1, 1960, in Butler. He was the son of June Weibel Hiles of Karns City, and the late Calvin Dean Hiles.

Don was a 1978 graduate of Karns City High School and for the past 10 years, had been employed by National Fuel Gas.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicora, and the Chicora Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed boating, camping, hunting and golfing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Renet D. LeFebvre Hiles, whom he married in Harmony on Sept. 11, 1982.

Also surviving are two sons, Justin K. Hiles and his wife, Caralie, and Jace E. Hiles; a grandson, Gavin K. Hiles; three stepgrandchildren, Gage, Malia and Mylie, all of Chicora; three brothers, John Ridgeway of East Brady, Fred Hiles of Karns City, and Brian Hiles and his wife, Helen, of Medina, Ohio; a sister, Trina Polaniec of Houston, Texas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Naomi LeFebvre of Harmony; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

HILES - A memorial service for Donald Charles "Peanuts" Hiles, who died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora, with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, church pastor officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at .

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



