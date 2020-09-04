1/
Donald D. Tichenor
1934 - 2020
Donald D. Tichenor, 86, of Boyers, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

Donald was born June 26, 1934, in Beechwood, W.Va. He was the son of the late Ingle Leroy Tichenor and the late Lula Vera Constable Tichenor.

Donald served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

He was a sheet metal worker in the Pittsburgh area with Local 12 for 64 years. Donald was a member of the Masonic Lodge 544, and loved hunting and fishing.

Donald is survived by his wife, Lillie Violet Sliger Tichenor, whom he married Dec. 15, 1956; three sons, David (Betty) Tichenor, Gary (Bernie) Tichenor and Donald (Kathy) Tichenor, all of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are one sister, Louise Brydon of Transfer, Pa.; two brothers, Ben Tichenor of Pittsburgh, and Buck Harding of Boyers; one sister-in-law, Diane Harding of Boyers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

TICHENOR - The family of Donald D. Tichenor, who died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. with family friend Ernest Cunningham officiating.

Private burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering, and maintain social distance. Groups are limited to 25 people.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 4, 2020.
