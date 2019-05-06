Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel 1051 East Johnstown Road Gahanna , OH 43230 (614)-939-4558 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel 1051 East Johnstown Road Gahanna , OH 43230 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM MIFFLIN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 123 Granville St. Gahanna , OH View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM MIFFLIN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 123 Granville St. Gahanna , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Dr. Donald Dewitt Swift, 95, passed away on Thursday and joins his beloved wife in heaven, Virginia Rose Wach Swift, who died on Oct. 10, 2003.

He was a World War II Navy veteran, preacher, and friend, but most of all, an amazing dad, grandpa, uncle and beloved husband.

Don was born on Dec. 11, 1923, in LaSalle, Illinois, the ninth of 11 children, 10 boys and one girl, of Charles Clyde Swift (1877-1952) and Olive Vine Yendow Swift (1882-1964).

He is survived by his brother, Jack Swift (Linda), who lives in Torrence, California.

In 1930, at the age of 6, Don's family moved from Illinois to Los Angeles, where Don was active in athletics, theater, and served as a tennis ball boy for such greats as Bill Tilden and Helen Moody.

He graduated from Hollywood High School in 1942, where he was an excellent athlete and a Yell Leader for the football team. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a radio/gunner in the South Pacific during World War II.

In 1944, he entered the Navy Chaplain program at the College of the Pacific, graduating in 1946. At Pacific, he was a varsity basketball and tennis player, captain of both teams, very active on campus and a good friend of the actress, Janet Leigh.

In 1946, he entered Princeton Theological Seminary where he met his future wife Virginia, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the College of Wooster in Ohio and a student at the seminary. They fell in love and were married June 5, 1948, in Princeton, N.J.

Don graduated from Princeton in 1949, was ordained on July 14, 1949, as a Presbyterian minister, and faithfully served the following churches: First Presbyterian in Titusville, N.J. (1949-1954), Fleming Memorial Presbyterian in Fairmont, W. Va. (1954-1957), Emmanuel Presbyterian in Erie, Pa. (1957-1964), Mifflin Presbyterian in Gahanna, Ohio (1964-1976), and Westwood First Presbyterian in Cincinnati, Ohio (1976-1989), where he retired and was honored as Pastor Emeritus.

In 1979, he earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Bexley, Ohio. For the next 20 years after "retirement," Don served as interim pastor at central Ohio Presbyterian churches in Columbus (Shady Lane and Eastminster), Pataskala, Groveport, and Reynoldsburg.

Don enjoyed all sports, especially tennis, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

Don enjoyed about 25 cruises, including many on which he served as chaplain. He also enjoyed several trips to Europe, the Holy Land, Hawaii, Alaska, and an annual trip to Branson, Mo., as well as many visits to California, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, and Michigan to visit his many siblings, scores of nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

He most recently enjoyed a very active retirement at The Worthington and at Three Creeks in Gahanna, Ohio.

Don touched everyone he met with his friendly smile, engaging stories, silly jokes, and enthusiasm to live life to its fullest. He will be missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Swift Block (Art); son, Dan Swift (Tracy); seven grandchildren, Daniel and Megan Block, Rachel Swift Smith (Steve), Nathan Swift (Kelsey), Rebecca Swift, Emily Swift Hunt (Kevin), and Ian Golding (Jillian); seven great-grandchildren, Jake (Laura), Mia, Anna, and Jack Smith, James and Sullivan Hunt, and Isaac Swift; as well as by his dear friends, Ruth Tantum of Trenton, N.J., Carolyn Kellenberger of Rapid City, Mich., and Maxine Schwartz of Gahanna, Ohio.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at St. Ann's Third Floor Palliative Care, New Albany Wesley Woods and Mount Carmel Hospice, especially Michele Ware, for the excellent care they provided these last few weeks.

SWIFT - Family of the Rev. Dr. Donald Dewitt Swift, who died Thursday, May 2, 2019, will welcome friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230, as well as on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mifflin Presbyterian Church, 123 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230 where a service celebrating Don's 95-year life will begin at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens followed by a luncheon at Mifflin Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Mifflin Presbyterian Church, 123 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230.

Visit







The Rev. Dr. Donald Dewitt Swift, 95, passed away on Thursday and joins his beloved wife in heaven, Virginia Rose Wach Swift, who died on Oct. 10, 2003.He was a World War II Navy veteran, preacher, and friend, but most of all, an amazing dad, grandpa, uncle and beloved husband.Don was born on Dec. 11, 1923, in LaSalle, Illinois, the ninth of 11 children, 10 boys and one girl, of Charles Clyde Swift (1877-1952) and Olive Vine Yendow Swift (1882-1964).He is survived by his brother, Jack Swift (Linda), who lives in Torrence, California.In 1930, at the age of 6, Don's family moved from Illinois to Los Angeles, where Don was active in athletics, theater, and served as a tennis ball boy for such greats as Bill Tilden and Helen Moody.He graduated from Hollywood High School in 1942, where he was an excellent athlete and a Yell Leader for the football team. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a radio/gunner in the South Pacific during World War II.In 1944, he entered the Navy Chaplain program at the College of the Pacific, graduating in 1946. At Pacific, he was a varsity basketball and tennis player, captain of both teams, very active on campus and a good friend of the actress, Janet Leigh.In 1946, he entered Princeton Theological Seminary where he met his future wife Virginia, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the College of Wooster in Ohio and a student at the seminary. They fell in love and were married June 5, 1948, in Princeton, N.J.Don graduated from Princeton in 1949, was ordained on July 14, 1949, as a Presbyterian minister, and faithfully served the following churches: First Presbyterian in Titusville, N.J. (1949-1954), Fleming Memorial Presbyterian in Fairmont, W. Va. (1954-1957), Emmanuel Presbyterian in Erie, Pa. (1957-1964), Mifflin Presbyterian in Gahanna, Ohio (1964-1976), and Westwood First Presbyterian in Cincinnati, Ohio (1976-1989), where he retired and was honored as Pastor Emeritus.In 1979, he earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Bexley, Ohio. For the next 20 years after "retirement," Don served as interim pastor at central Ohio Presbyterian churches in Columbus (Shady Lane and Eastminster), Pataskala, Groveport, and Reynoldsburg.Don enjoyed all sports, especially tennis, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.Don enjoyed about 25 cruises, including many on which he served as chaplain. He also enjoyed several trips to Europe, the Holy Land, Hawaii, Alaska, and an annual trip to Branson, Mo., as well as many visits to California, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, and Michigan to visit his many siblings, scores of nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.He most recently enjoyed a very active retirement at The Worthington and at Three Creeks in Gahanna, Ohio.Don touched everyone he met with his friendly smile, engaging stories, silly jokes, and enthusiasm to live life to its fullest. He will be missed.He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Swift Block (Art); son, Dan Swift (Tracy); seven grandchildren, Daniel and Megan Block, Rachel Swift Smith (Steve), Nathan Swift (Kelsey), Rebecca Swift, Emily Swift Hunt (Kevin), and Ian Golding (Jillian); seven great-grandchildren, Jake (Laura), Mia, Anna, and Jack Smith, James and Sullivan Hunt, and Isaac Swift; as well as by his dear friends, Ruth Tantum of Trenton, N.J., Carolyn Kellenberger of Rapid City, Mich., and Maxine Schwartz of Gahanna, Ohio.The family extends a special thank you to the staff at St. Ann's Third Floor Palliative Care, New Albany Wesley Woods and Mount Carmel Hospice, especially Michele Ware, for the excellent care they provided these last few weeks.SWIFT - Family of the Rev. Dr. Donald Dewitt Swift, who died Thursday, May 2, 2019, will welcome friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230, as well as on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mifflin Presbyterian Church, 123 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230 where a service celebrating Don's 95-year life will begin at 11 a.m.Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens followed by a luncheon at Mifflin Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Mifflin Presbyterian Church, 123 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230.Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in Butler Eagle on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close