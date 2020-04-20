Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. Black, 91, of Chicora, passed away early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020, at New Haven Court in Butler.

Donald was born in Clearfield Township on Jan. 5, 1929. He was the son of the late Howard J. and Eva Mae Welton Black.

Mr. Black was a longtime member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora, the Chicora Moose Lodge, and the Karns City Quarterback Club.

Don enjoyed tinkering in his garage and attending his grandkids' sporting events. He also enjoyed trips with his wife, Evelyn, to Hawaii and Florida.

In his earlier years, he was employed by Waltman Furniture in Chicora, and retired in 1990 following more than 20 years of service at WITCO in Petrolia.

Don was a U.S.

Surviving are three children, Donald L. Black and his wife, Susan, of Chicora, Raylene E. Woznick and her husband, Keith, of Johnstown, and Kevin J. Black and his wife, Misty, of Chicora; eight grandchildren, Donald J. "DJ" Black, and his wife, Amy, of Birmingham, Ala., David M. Black and his fiancée, Amanda Bodnar, of Sarver, Stephen C. Black and his wife, Lauren, of Mars, Kristen Woznick Carr and her husband, Justin, and Lauren E. Woznick, all of Lake Jackson, Texas, Brian K. Woznick of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Lindsay N. Black and Logan A. Black of Chicora; and three great-grandsons, Bennett Black, Brooks Black and Mason Carr. Don was looking forward to the birth of his fourth great-grandson in June. Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn L. "Babe" Waltman Black, whom he married at Mater Dolorosa Church on Oct. 24, 1953. Mrs. Black passed away May 15, 2002.

In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Kenneth Black; two sisters, Marie Snyder, and his twin, Doris Anthony; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

BLACK - Private visitation and blessing service for Donald E. Black, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

The Black family is planning a memorial Mass and military honors to be held at Mater Dolorosa at a later date.

Interment will be at Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Black's memory may be made to the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, Pa., 16001.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit







