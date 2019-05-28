Donald E. Curfman, 92, of Volant passed away on Sunday at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.
Born Oct. 28, 1926, in Three Springs, Pa., he was the son of Clarence Curfman and Clarissa Nonemaker Curfman.
Don was retired from the Seneca Valley School District after 35 years as a fourth-grade teacher.
He was very involved with the Church of God.
He was active in Whitehall Campground in Emlenton, was a Girl Scout leader, and was very active in youth activities.
Surviving are two brothers, Ned (Agnes) Curfman of Volant, and Galen Curfman of Sarver; one sister, Faye (James) Murrman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings, Violet Flick, Evadine King, Howard "Buddy" Curfman, Lavonda Luther, Marvin Curfman, Florence Thorpe and Darlene Covert.
CURFMAN - Friends of Donald E. Curfman, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. with his nephew, the Rev. Tim Flick officiating.
Interment will follow in Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Whitehall Campground.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 28, 2019