Donald E. McClure, 80, of Winfield Township passed away Nov. 29, 2020, in his home.
He was born March 30, 1940, in Natrona Heights, and was the son of the late Martin E. and Caroline R. "Jean" (Muller) McClure.
Don was a laborer for the former Burrell Industrial Supply Co.
Mr. McClure enjoyed stock car racing, NASCAR, bowling, and was an avid Steelers fan.
Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Jean E. (McCurdy) McClure; his daughter, Traci (Jeffrey) Riemer of Jefferson Township; his grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew) Patton, Ryan (Chelsea) Riemer and Michael McClure Jr., five great-grandchildren; his brothers, David and Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael A. McClure; three sisters; and one brother.
MCCLURE - A viewing for Donald E. McClure, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family is requesting all attendees wear a mask, and social distancing will be implemented.
Funeral ceremonies will take place privately in the funeral home.
He will be laid to rest in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, Harrison Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.
Please visit www.daughertyfh.com
for condolences.