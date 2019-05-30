Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. Palmer, 84, of Parker entered eternal rest on Tuesday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 11, 1935, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Edward Joseph and Hazel Schrecengost Palmer.

He married the love of his life, Linda M. Humphrey, and they spent 54 wonderful years together.

Donald was a Protestant by faith and a construction worker by trade.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, making wooden clocks, and working in his garden. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Palmer; his seven daughters, Cindy (Bill) Ford of Parker, Maria (Terry) Clark of Emlenton, Laura (Aaron) Slaughenhoupt of Cranberry Township, Amy (John) Palmer of Parker, Angela (Rob) Brown of Emlenton, Ashley (Eric) Sherman of Lamartine, and Alicia (Frank) Guiste of Emlenton; seven sons, Richard (Tammy) Palmer of Clarion, Russell (Jenny) Palmer of Emlenton, Ronald (Jean) Palmer of Parker, Donald (Nichole) Palmer Jr. of Parker, Christopher (Jenny) Palmer of Emlenton, Jeff Palmer of Emlenton, and Alan (Krystal) Palmer of Emlenton; four sisters, Carol Ward of North Carolina, Sue Doan of Reynoldsville, Janet Irvin of Hazen, and Linda Wells of DuBois; two brothers, John Palmer of Corsica, and James Palmer of Erie; 26 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by two sons, David and Gary Palmer; and three brothers, Butch, Fred and David Palmer.

PALMER - A memorial service for Donald E. Palmer, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Emlenton United Methodist Church, Kerr Ave., Emlenton.

Services will be conducted by the Rev. Gary Brown of New Zion Evangelical Congregational Church in Emlenton.

To view or send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, please visit



Published in Butler Eagle on May 30, 2019

