Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. "Don" Sherwin. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. "Don" Sherwin, 92, of Butler, a well-known former Karns City area resident, World War II veteran, community leader, and retired postmaster, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at the Orchard in Butler, while in the company of his loving wife of 71 years.

Donald was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Karns City. He was the son of the late Roy E. and Amelia Fuhs Sherwin.

Don was a graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School. He had left his high school senior class early and enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine, serving in World War II. He later served with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict in the Philippines and in Korea. Don received his official diploma under the Veterans Operation Recognition and Belated Thank You Act, graduating from Karns City Area High School in 2018 with his grandsons, Blaine and Brayden Wilson.

He was a member, financial officer, and past commander of the American Legion Post in Chicora, and was active in the post's funeral honor guard. In 2008, Don was honored by the Chicora American Legion Post as Veteran of the Year.

Don was a longtime active member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora, where he served as lector. Later, he served as eucharistic minister, serving communion to veterans at the Butler VA Medical Center. Don was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Don served on the Karns City Area School Board for many years and was a well-known active supporter in the district's sports activities. He coached the Blue Devils midgets and mites, and was a member of the Karns City Quarterback Club and Karns City Roundball Club for many years. He was a member of the board and served as president of the Ridgeview Sun and Swim Club.

Don was a member of the Fairview Parks and Recreation Committee and had served the committee as chairman. He was a member of the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department.

Don enjoyed stamp collecting, gardening, animals, and most especially the company of his grandchildren.

Don had a strong work ethic and in his earlier years, was employed at Butler Armco. He was also employed as a coal truck and bus driver and had owned and operated three service stations, including Sherwin's Sunoco in Petrolia. He was later employed as postmaster at the Karns City Post Office for more than 15 years, and retired as postmaster from the Chicora Post Office, following 11 years of service. Don was a member of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States (NAPUS) and had served the association as president.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine F. DeCorte Sherwin, whom he married in East Brady on Jan. 12, 1949.

Also surviving are four children, Lori J. McKinnon and her husband, Bruce, of Citrus Heights, Calif., Bradley P. Sherwin and his wife, Ani, of Columbus, N.J., Carrie Wilson and her husband, Blaine, of Karns City, and Joseph E. Sherwin and his wife, Amy, of Butler; six grandchildren, Christian Sherwin and Gabriel Sherwin of Columbus, N.J., Blaine Wilson IV and Brayden Wilson of Karns City, Luke Sherwin and Emma Sherwin of Butler; a brother, William F. Sherwin of Petrolia; a sister, Frances Nichol and her husband, Herbert "Skip," of Karns City; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Corbett Fair; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

SHERWIN - A private blessing service for Donald E. "Don" Sherwin, who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

The Sherwin family is planning a memorial Mass and military honors at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church and will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Sherwin's name may be made to the Karns City Weight Club, 1446 Kittanning Pike, Karns City, PA 16041. Condolences may be sent by visiting







Donald E. "Don" Sherwin, 92, of Butler, a well-known former Karns City area resident, World War II veteran, community leader, and retired postmaster, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at the Orchard in Butler, while in the company of his loving wife of 71 years.Donald was born Aug. 4, 1927, in Karns City. He was the son of the late Roy E. and Amelia Fuhs Sherwin.Don was a graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School. He had left his high school senior class early and enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine, serving in World War II. He later served with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict in the Philippines and in Korea. Don received his official diploma under the Veterans Operation Recognition and Belated Thank You Act, graduating from Karns City Area High School in 2018 with his grandsons, Blaine and Brayden Wilson.He was a member, financial officer, and past commander of the American Legion Post in Chicora, and was active in the post's funeral honor guard. In 2008, Don was honored by the Chicora American Legion Post as Veteran of the Year.Don was a longtime active member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora, where he served as lector. Later, he served as eucharistic minister, serving communion to veterans at the Butler VA Medical Center. Don was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.Don served on the Karns City Area School Board for many years and was a well-known active supporter in the district's sports activities. He coached the Blue Devils midgets and mites, and was a member of the Karns City Quarterback Club and Karns City Roundball Club for many years. He was a member of the board and served as president of the Ridgeview Sun and Swim Club.Don was a member of the Fairview Parks and Recreation Committee and had served the committee as chairman. He was a member of the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department.Don enjoyed stamp collecting, gardening, animals, and most especially the company of his grandchildren.Don had a strong work ethic and in his earlier years, was employed at Butler Armco. He was also employed as a coal truck and bus driver and had owned and operated three service stations, including Sherwin's Sunoco in Petrolia. He was later employed as postmaster at the Karns City Post Office for more than 15 years, and retired as postmaster from the Chicora Post Office, following 11 years of service. Don was a member of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States (NAPUS) and had served the association as president.Don is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine F. DeCorte Sherwin, whom he married in East Brady on Jan. 12, 1949.Also surviving are four children, Lori J. McKinnon and her husband, Bruce, of Citrus Heights, Calif., Bradley P. Sherwin and his wife, Ani, of Columbus, N.J., Carrie Wilson and her husband, Blaine, of Karns City, and Joseph E. Sherwin and his wife, Amy, of Butler; six grandchildren, Christian Sherwin and Gabriel Sherwin of Columbus, N.J., Blaine Wilson IV and Brayden Wilson of Karns City, Luke Sherwin and Emma Sherwin of Butler; a brother, William F. Sherwin of Petrolia; a sister, Frances Nichol and her husband, Herbert "Skip," of Karns City; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Corbett Fair; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.SHERWIN - A private blessing service for Donald E. "Don" Sherwin, who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.The Sherwin family is planning a memorial Mass and military honors at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church and will be announced at a later date.Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.Memorial contributions in Mr. Sherwin's name may be made to the Karns City Weight Club, 1446 Kittanning Pike, Karns City, PA 16041. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close