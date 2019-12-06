Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Eugene Hixon, 81, of Butler passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 4, 1938, in Brownsdale, and was the son of the late Donald E. Hixon and the late Esther Hartzell Hixon.

Donnie graduated from Penn Township High School in 1957.

He worked at Butler Armco in the CRNO department, retiring in 1998 after 31 years of service.

Donnie was the greens-keeper at Suncrest Golf Course in Penn Township for 12 years.

He was a member of Victory Family Church in Cranberry Township, and was a caretaker at Brownsdale Cemetery in Penn Township.

Donnie enjoyed collecting antique tractors and restoring tractors. He liked to do woodworking and enjoyed making toys for kids. Donnie loved mowing lawns and thrift-shopping for special gifts for the children in the family.

Donnie is survived by his three sons, Eugene D. (Kimberly) Hixon of Butler, Barry W. (Debby) Hixon of Butler, and Daniel M. (Rebecca) Hixon of Renfrew; one daughter, Joy E. E. (Dr. Robin Cetnar) Cetnar of Butler; 12 grandchildren, Kristin J. (Dennis) Edmonds, Justin E. Hixon, Rachel K. Hixon, Todd D. (Carly) Hixon, Kevin J. (Catherine) Hixon, Chad M. (Rachel) Hixon, Joel R. Hixon, Luke D. Hixon, Ashley J. (Tom) Cetnar-Madar, Christopher W.R. Cetnar, Alexander D. Cetnar and Noah B. Cetnar; 10 great-grandchildren, Westin Edmonds, Aubrin Edmonds, Nolin Edmonds, Robert Minto, Eric Hixon, Charlotte Hixon, Rylee Hixon, Kenlee Hixon, Everlee Hixon and Daniel Madar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Turner Hixon, whom he married on Jan. 25, 1957, and who passed away on Sept. 8, 2006; and one great- grandchild, Timothy Robin Madar.

HIXON - Friends of Donald Eugene Hixon, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at the funeral home with Pastor John Spencer of Victory Family Church in Cranberry Township officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Brownsdale Cemetery Association, 333 Brownsdale Road, Butler, PA 16002.

Burial will take place in Brownsdale Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at



