Donald Eugene Richardson passed away June 1.
He was born June 8, 1933, in Butler, to Dave Wesley Richardson and Eva Brandon Glass.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Elise Richardson, and his children, Kevin Richardson (Mary) of Butler, Lisa Bolkey Daniel (Tim) of Denver, Colo., and Erica Kemmerley Stinebower (Nathan) of Denver, Colo.
Don is also survived by his four granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Howard Dutton, Elmer Richardson, Bill Richardson and Jack Richardson.
Don was very proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a staff sergeant. He was stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War.
Don was a dedicated steel man, and he spent 43 years working in the steel industry for Marmon Keystone. His career enabled the family to move to several different states and experience the world from different points of view. He never lost the love for the Steelers or warm Chardonnay (yuck).
Don's family was the most important thing to him and he loved them endlessly. He was very proud of his wife, Elise, and each and every one of his children and grandchildren.
Don was affectionately known by his family as "Pa." He had a way of making every child feel loved, and he was very verbal about telling you that each and every time he saw you.
RICHARDSON - In light of the pandemic, no service has been scheduled at this time for Donald E. Richardson, who died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Colorado, where an online guest register is available at www.horancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in Don's honor, 455 N. Sherman ST #500 Denver, Colorado 80203.
He was born June 8, 1933, in Butler, to Dave Wesley Richardson and Eva Brandon Glass.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Elise Richardson, and his children, Kevin Richardson (Mary) of Butler, Lisa Bolkey Daniel (Tim) of Denver, Colo., and Erica Kemmerley Stinebower (Nathan) of Denver, Colo.
Don is also survived by his four granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Howard Dutton, Elmer Richardson, Bill Richardson and Jack Richardson.
Don was very proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a staff sergeant. He was stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War.
Don was a dedicated steel man, and he spent 43 years working in the steel industry for Marmon Keystone. His career enabled the family to move to several different states and experience the world from different points of view. He never lost the love for the Steelers or warm Chardonnay (yuck).
Don's family was the most important thing to him and he loved them endlessly. He was very proud of his wife, Elise, and each and every one of his children and grandchildren.
Don was affectionately known by his family as "Pa." He had a way of making every child feel loved, and he was very verbal about telling you that each and every time he saw you.
RICHARDSON - In light of the pandemic, no service has been scheduled at this time for Donald E. Richardson, who died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Colorado, where an online guest register is available at www.horancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in Don's honor, 455 N. Sherman ST #500 Denver, Colorado 80203.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.