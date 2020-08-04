Donald F. DiMarco, 86, of Prospect, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, while under brief care at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born on Nov. 21, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary DiMarco.
Don lived his childhood years in Aspinwall.
He received his bachelor's degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania, and after college, served in the U.S. Army in Korea, receiving an honorable discharge in 1957. He went on to earn his Master's in Education from Duquesne University. He held on to a long career teaching metals and plastics shop in the West Deer/Deer Lakes School District. Don ended his professional career while serving as Deer Lakes' assistant to the superintendent and director of bus transportation.
Don was an accomplished man, who enjoyed people and many hobbies and activities. He relished talking with his friends, crafting woodworking projects, writing, reading, gardening, playing tennis, cooking and dining out, or just hanging out with his wife of 61 years, Sylvia.
In his lifetime, Don became a professional print shop owner, wrote and published several children's stories and puzzles, in the likes of "Turtle" and "Highlights" magazines, gave poetry programs for elementary school children, worked the local craft show circuits, and volunteered at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital, St. Mary of the Assumption (Glenshaw), and St. Christopher at the Lake (Prospect).
More than anything, Don cherished spending time with his wife, his daughter, Danette, and his beloved grandson, Harold. His eyes especially sparkled with love when he was with them. He was a committed and inspiring husband, father and grandfather, whose resilience, even until his last weeks, characterized his zest for life. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Sylvia A. DiMarco, whom he married on June 27, 1959; one daughter, Danette DiMarco; and one grandson, Harold S. Domville.
He lovingly follows into death his sister, Emily Gasiorowki; his half-brothers, Joseph, Emerick, Samuel and John Marmarella; and his son-in-law, Stephen.
DIMARCO - Arrangements for Donald F. DiMarco, who died Friday, July 31, 2020, are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Don's ashes will be spread privately.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the New Haven Court at Clearview, 100 New Haven Lane, Suite 1, Butler, PA 16001, where care workers and staff dedicated themselves to helping him live a quality life with dementia.
