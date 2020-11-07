Donald Fisher, 69, of Butler passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
He was born Jan. 30, 1951, in Butler, and was the son of the late Paul Fisher and the late Mary Patterson Fisher.
Donald graduated from Butler High School in 1968.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
Donald received an associate degree from BC3.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He worked for several years as a sales representative for Value Drug Co., before retiring.
Donald loved to social dance with his wife, Maxine, and they attended all the oldies dances in the area. He was also a notorious roller skater in his youth.
Donald loved family and life in general.
Donald is survived by his two daughters, Andrea (Danny) Rhoden of Waynesville, Ohio, and Lindsay (Ben) Viatori of Butler; his grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Danielle, Dawnika and Asher; two brothers, Raymond (Denise) Fisher of Butler and William (Karen) Fisher of Fort Myers, Fla.; one sister, Marianne (Glenn) Shearer of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine D. Sheler Fisher, whom he married Aug. 2, 1975, and who passed away Aug. 22, 2017; one brother, Paul Fisher; and one sister, Patricia Balde.
FISHER - Friends of Donald Fisher, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Rob Gillgrist officiating.
Private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear their own facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001, or American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.