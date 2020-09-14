Donald Franklin McConnell, 84, of Slippery Rock, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with his wife at his side.



Donnie was born in Slippery Rock Township on Sept. 15, 1935, and soon would have celebrated his 85th birthday.



He married Betty Helen Turk on Sept. 11, 1959, and they had just celebrated 61 years of marriage.



Donnie was resourceful, hardworking and enjoyed people.



He attended West Liberty United Methodist Church.



He was a diesel mechanic and body man, and later owned and operated McConnell Auto Supply with his son, Robert. In 1964, Donnie began working for GMC in Butler, where he later progressed from mechanic to service manager.



He was a member of MARS (Military Auxiliary Radio System) which provides communication support for the Department of Defense. He was also a ham operator with the call numbers WB3JAJ. As a CB radio operator, he was a member of Stone House Agitators Radio Club.



He enjoyed NASCAR and had built and raced stockcars with his son, Robert. Donnie also loved fishing.



He never had a bad word to say about anyone.



Survivors include his wife, Betty, at home; son, Robert Paul (Sandra Lee) McConnell of Slippery Rock; daughter, Shelly Lynne (Scott) Weber of Dover, Del.; son, Jeffery Allen McConnell of Butler; four sisters, Virginia L. (George) Michael of Cortland, Ohio, Winnie J. Altman of Franktown, Colo., Carolyn J. Tilton of Webb City, Mo., and Marjorie R. Herold of Sligo; two granddaughters, Sarah Prince and Alana Weber; five step-grandchildren, Robert Whitt, Perry Christy, and Joseph, Brady and Ryan McConnell; great-grandson, Justin Robert Prince Jr.; and step-great-granddaughter, Wednesday Wagner.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Harold L.; and two infant sisters and an infant brother who passed away during a residential house fire on Dec. 10, 1934.



McConnell - The family of Donald Franklin McConnell, who died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, will gather Wednesday for a private viewing at the Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.



Private funeral services will be held atthe funeral homeon Thursday with the Rev. Dan Miller of the West Liberty United Methodist Church, presiding.



Interment will be in the Slippery Rock Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to West Liberty United Methodist Church.





