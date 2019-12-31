Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Gene "Don" Auen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born Nov. 15, 1944, in Indiana, Pa., he was the son of the late Gene C. Auen and Iola Coy Mikesell Auen.

Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era.

He was a certified welder and worked as a steamfitter. He also was an aviator pilot. Above all, he loved the Lord and worshipped him faithfully.

Don will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Dean K. Auen of Frenchville, Pa.; and his sister, Daryl L. (Auen) Seitz, and her husband, Robert, of Sewickley.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, David O. Auen.

AUEN - A memorial service for Donald Gene Auen, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blairsville Cemetery, 609 E. Market St., Blairsville, with military honors to follow. Tent and chairs will be provided.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Cornerstone Television, 1 Signal Hill Drive, Wall, PA 15148; or to the Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463; or the American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington D.C., 20090-6812.

