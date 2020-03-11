Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Glenn Sankey. View Sign Service Information Mauk & Yates Funeral Home Inc 719 N 4Th Ave Altoona , PA 16601 (814)-942-4555 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Church of Christ 113 Good Shepherd Road Altoona , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Glenn Sankey, 76, of Altoona died early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's disease.

He was born March 13, 1943 in Branchton, and was the son of the late Glenn A. and Anna May (Walchesky) Sankey.

On Aug. 3, 1968, he married Virginia Fergus.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia of Altoona; a daughter, Jennifer Gallaher and her husband, Jason, of Smoke Run; a granddaughter, Sarah Steele of Altoona; a brother, Wayne Sankey; a brother-in-law, Ron Good; an aunt, Violet Burd; a niece, Deanna Hyser; two nephews, Matthew and Jadon Good; eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Jasmine, Caleb, Lily, Elijah, Hannah, Jacob, Jude and Holden; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Good.

Don was a 1961 graduate of Slippery Rock High School. He graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in education and health and physical education. He also received a master's degree in health and physical education.

He retired from the Altoona Area School District after 35 years of service. He coached football and wrestling and was a timer and starter for cross-country and track meets. He also coached Teener League and Little League Baseball. He played softball and basketball.

Don mentored many young men. He volunteered at Central PA Humane Society and he enjoyed traveling, bicycle riding and wiffle ball. He received several awards, including the Big Brother/Big Sister Award, the JCPenney Golden Rule Award, and the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary.

SANKEY - A memorial service for Donald Glenn Sankey, who died Sunday, March 8, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Church of Christ, 113 Good Shepherd Road, Altoona, with Pastor John Collins officiating.

Inurnment will be made at Blair Memorial Park, Bellwood.

Arrangements are by Mauk & Yates Funeral Home, Altoona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131-1909, the Central PA Humane Society, 1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, 16602, or to First Church of Christ, Building Fund.

