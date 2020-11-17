Donald Hainer, 65, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Butler, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 17, 1955, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James Hainer III and Ethel (Hynes) Hainer.
Don enjoyed hunting, playing pool, watching the Steelers and dancing.
He was a member of American Legion 117.
He was a painter and self-employed hairdresser.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) during the Vietnam era.
Surviving are his life partner of 20 years, Diana Dausch of Cranberry Township; two daughters, Samantha Hainer of Springfield, Mo., and Chelsea Hainer of Butler; his son, Joseph (Jessica Fox) Hainer of Kittanning; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Ginger Rendon of Sun City, Calif.; and a brother, John Hainer of Arkansas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas R. Hainer; and two brothers.
HAINER - Friends of Donald Hainer, who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
The family asks that everyone please wear a mask.
Private interment will be held in Christ our Redeemer North Side Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
