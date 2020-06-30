Donald "Bruce" Illig
Donald "Bruce" Illig, 67, of Jackson Township, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Born Feb. 27, 1953, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles Alford Illig, and is survived by his mother, Shirley Smith Illig McNutt, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Bruce retired after 40 years as service department manager at American Contractors Equipment Co. in Indianola (Cheswick), Pa. He belonged to the Operating Engineers Union Local 66.
Bruce enjoyed golfing, deep sea fishing, the outdoors, gardening and fostering dogs. Above all, he was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
In addition to his mother, Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of nearly 41 years, Deborah L. Illig, whom he married July 7, 1979; his brother, David C. (Patricia) Illig of Shaler Township; and his sister, Diane S. (Bernadette) Kniedler of Salisbury, Md.
ILLIG - The family of Donald "Bruce" Illig, who died Saturday, June 27, 2020, will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Due to current health concerns, the family kindly asks that attendees wear facial coverings.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's honor to the Butler or Beaver County Humane societies.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
