Donald J. McBurney, 74, of Slippery Rock passed away at his residence on Sunday following an illness which began in 2014.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1944, in Grove City, and was the son of Norman E. McBurney and Malessia A. Crouch McBurney.
He graduated from Slippery Rock High School.
He married Eva Beth Weber on July 8, 1966.
Don was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served for nine years.
He was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing his guitar.
Don retired from Slippery Rock University, where he worked as a utility operator at the heating plant. He had been employed at SRU for over 30 years.
Survivors include his wife, Eva at home; a son, Raymond P. McBurney of Slippery Rock; his grandchildren, Damon C. and Jack R. McBurney; and a great-granddaughter, Ella McBurney.
MCBURNEY - Arrangements for Donald J. McBurney, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.
Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to "Feed My Sheep" Food Cupboard, 320 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 11, 2019