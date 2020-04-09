Donald J. Meanor Jr., 78, of Mars passed away with his family by his side in his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Born July 27, 1941, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Donald J. Sr. and Hazel Kennedy Meanor.
Don graduated from Stowe High School and went on to work as an Operating Engineer for Local 66.
He was a social member of the Mars VFW and belonged to the Glenwillard Boat Club.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy Greynolds Meanor; his children, Jeffrey Meanor of Coraopolis, Patrick Williams of Butler, and Jill Williams of Mars; his grandchildren, Marshall Meanor and Derek Howard; and a sister, Barbara McConahey (Robert) of Greensburg; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Meanor; and a grandson, Dalton Lambing.
MEANOR - Services are private for Donald J. Meanor Jr., who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020