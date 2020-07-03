1/1
Donald J. "Don" Pritchard
Donald J. Pritchard, 66, of Mars, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
Born on April 10, 1954, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Donald and Sophia Ann Muzina Pritchard.
Don worked as a heavy equipment operator and contractor for various companies over the years.
He absolutely loved Harley-Davidsons, but there was nothing he loved more than his granddaughters.
Surviving are his daughters, Dana Pritchard and Lori Wilcox; his granddaughters, Lexi and Sloan; a sister, Barbara (Bob) Delien-Wagner; and his nieces and nephews, Terry Delien, Lisa Murano, Caitlyn Delien and Dalton Owens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan K. Pritchard.
PRITCHARD - Arrangements are private for Donald J. Pritchard, who died Sunday, June 28, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
