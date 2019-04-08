Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald J. Wack. View Sign



Born May 13, 1928, he was the son of the late William Wack and Anna Kissick Wack.

Don attended school up to the eighth grade and did very well for himself. Being self-employed, he was known as a hard worker, handling tons of sawdust, hay, straw and wood. He had a love for the farm and his Belgian horses. We laughed often how he peddled his eggs and tomatoes. He never actually retired, but always found something to do. He often suckered others into helping him.

Don was a proud member of the Pennsylvania Draft Horse Association, the Belgian Draft Horse Association of America and the Historical Construction Equipment Association.

He enjoyed collecting antique farm equipment and hunting.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Norma Franz Wack; three sons, Dale (Paula) Wack, Jay and Dean, all of Harmony; three cherished grandchildren, Carrie, Ashley and Travis; three siblings, Edna Stoltenberg of Pittsburgh, Lillian Winkelmann of North Carolina, and Jean Johnston of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his siblings, Grace, William, David, Earl and Roland Wack.

WACK - Friends of Donald J. Wack, who died Friday, April 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Additional viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A procession will depart from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in New Sewickley Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in Don's honor to the 's Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Donald J. Wack, 90, of Lancaster Township, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday after a year and a half of declining health.Born May 13, 1928, he was the son of the late William Wack and Anna Kissick Wack.Don attended school up to the eighth grade and did very well for himself. Being self-employed, he was known as a hard worker, handling tons of sawdust, hay, straw and wood. He had a love for the farm and his Belgian horses. We laughed often how he peddled his eggs and tomatoes. He never actually retired, but always found something to do. He often suckered others into helping him.Don was a proud member of the Pennsylvania Draft Horse Association, the Belgian Draft Horse Association of America and the Historical Construction Equipment Association.He enjoyed collecting antique farm equipment and hunting.He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Norma Franz Wack; three sons, Dale (Paula) Wack, Jay and Dean, all of Harmony; three cherished grandchildren, Carrie, Ashley and Travis; three siblings, Edna Stoltenberg of Pittsburgh, Lillian Winkelmann of North Carolina, and Jean Johnston of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his siblings, Grace, William, David, Earl and Roland Wack.WACK - Friends of Donald J. Wack, who died Friday, April 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Additional viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A procession will depart from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in New Sewickley Township.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in Don's honor to the 's Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home

324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

724-452-8005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.