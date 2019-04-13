Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Don" Killmeyer. View Sign

Donald Killmeyer, 91, passed away March 21 in Huntington Beach, Calif., at his home with his devoted family by his side.

Don was born Oct. 7, 1927, in Butler, and was the eldest son of seven children, Eileen, Don, Jean, Joan, Herb, Nancy and Sandra, all born to Hazel Agnes (Nebel) and Herbert Frederick Killmeyer. The family had lived in the Butler area for several generations.

Don had attended school in Butler.

Don had served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kearsarge, becoming a plank holder.

The Killmeyer family moved to Bliss Farm in Westfield, N.Y., where Don volunteered at the fire department for many years.

In Westfield, he met Kathleen Rosalie Baideme. They were married Jan. 7, 1956. They moved out West and started a family.

Don went to work at Hughes Aircraft in Tucson, Ariz. Hughes Aircraft transferred him to Los Angeles, where he worked for 31 years as an engineering manager. Among many of the projects he worked on was the lunar lander, "Surveyor."

Upon retirement, he and Kay traveled to all 50 states in their mobile home, enjoying life and making new friends.

Don was a religious man who loved life and his family. Don and Kay celebrated 63 years together.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rosalie Baideme Killmeyer; their daughters, Karen (Rod Cline), Denise (Kyle Carter), and Dawn (Michael Marchand); their grandchildren, Christopher Killmeyer and Dominique Marchand; his three siblings, Sandra (Michael Kran), Nancy (Peter McNellis) and Herbert (Beverly) Killmeyer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

KILLMEYER - A Mass and a celebration of life for Donald Killmeyer, who died Thursday, March 21, 2019, will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Bonaventure Church, Huntington Beach, Calif.







