Donald L. Allen Jr., 97, of Kansas, passed away of old age in Butler on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
He was born in 1923, in Missouri.
Don enjoyed saying his longest career was "being retired."
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Don was the father of Susan Acken.
He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a large and loving family.
ALLEN - Services for Donald L. Allen Jr., who died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
.